Bayou Stingrays, Summer League Swimteam, Open for Registration

Bayou Stingrays, a Summer League Swimteam based out of Chauvin, LA is searching for competitive swimmers to dive into a new experience by joining the Summer 2022 Swim team. Bayou Stingrays is accepting registration for athletes under the age of 18, who have a strong desire to learn four strokes recognized by the South Central Swim Association and compete with teams at a recreational and competitive level.

The organization will host registration on the following dates:

Thursday, March 17- Smithridge Gym (6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, March 25 – St.Ann Community Center (6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 6, East Houma Library (6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Practice for the summer league swimteam will begin on Monday, April 25, at the East Houma Pool on the Airbase.

For additional information on registration and requirements, contact Bayou Stingrays Swimteam at (985) 665-9103 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BayouStingRays.