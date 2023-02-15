Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail in the plans for downtown Houma

“Start at the Heart”

The Hache Grant Association is founded with the promise “to facilitate specific, actionable and measurable revitalization initiatives to enhance the quality of life in Terrebonne Parish.”

Through fundraising efforts that include the Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie and the MawMaw Walker, the Hache Grant Association (HGA) has kept their promise with the completion of the Houma Bandstand. It was completed and donated to the Parish on its bicentennial celebration without costing the taxpayer a dollar.

The HGA is continuing its “Start at the Heart” revitalization campaign with a reenergized focus on a main artery of our town, Bayou Terrebonne. Many downtowns have historic buildings and nice scenery, but few are lucky enough to have a natural waterway running along side Main Street like we do in Houma. The HGA believes its time to leverage, maintain and develop that God-given asset in another effort to enhance the quality of life in our town

The Bayou Terrebonne Paddle Trail, the first of its kind in Terrebonne Parish, will give residents and tourists access to the bayou like never before with a series of floating docks and launches beginning in Downtown Houma.

“The focus for the initial effort is a kayak launch behind People’s Drug Store,” shared Ryan Page, Vice President of HGA. “It will be a floating launch where you can ease down into the water. The goal is to get people using the bayou downtown. If we can get them in the water, we can go from there. The dream is to make the trail stretch to Cocodrie.”

To help with this initiative, get involved with the 3rd annual Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie. The Boucherie will take place this year on March 25 in downtown Houma. It will include a white bean cook-off, mounds of pork, and the now-famous Cajun Cup (a series of bayou-themed competitions). Admission is free. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Rhett (Emcee), DJ Doug Funnie, Tyron Benoit Band, Bang Bang, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, MJ Dardar and Flesh Karnival. For sponsorship opportunities, email hga@hachegrant.com.