Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum announces November’s LouisianaLIT featured author

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center along with the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum have announced their featured local author for November’s “LouisianaLIT” program at the museum. There will not be a LouisianaLIT program during the month of October, due to the schedule of the award-winning Rougarou Fest, whose funds make LouisianaLIT possible.

November’s featured author will be Nathan J. Rabalais, author of Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana. In Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana, Nathan Rabalais examines how Louisiana’s cultural and ethnic groups shaped folklore characters and motifs. The book includes elements of Louisiana’s folklore tradition, such as the Rougarou, that are still an important park of our state’s cultural landscape.

Rabalais will be at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum for the first LouisianaLIT event on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. for an interview and book signing. Admission is $3 per attendee.

The new LouisianaLIT series began in August of this year, and will feature a book interview and signing with an author once a month whose writings explore stories and themes that celebrate southern Louisiana Culture. To register for the event, please click here. For more information, please call (985) 580-7200 or visit the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum’s website.