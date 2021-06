Police are investigating an apparent suicide that occurred at Bayou Towers in Houma today around 5 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Houma Police Department said the victim fell from the 11th floor of the apartment complex that’s also known as the High-Rise.

The victim was a man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, who was not a resident of the building, the spokesperson confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.