Bayouland YMCA confirms it will reopen

James J. Buquet, Jr. Bayouland YMCA confirmed that the center will reopen and provided an update on the repairs and renovations taking place. The Bayouland YMCA received damage to the facility during Hurricane Ida and has been closed since the storm.

“Things are finally moving along. There are many areas of our facility that are being worked on. Our contractors are working under the roof that has already been replaced. They are also working inside of the gym. Our pool natatorium is being delivered next week and then they can begin restoring it. The long awaited remodeling and updating of our women’s locker room is under construction now,” reads a statement from the Bayouland YMCA.