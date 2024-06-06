BCCM and BayouSTEM announce new Adventure Trail, promising a summer of fun for local families

THIBODAUX, LA – The Bayou Country Children’s Museum (BCCM) and BayouSTEM have joined forces to introduce an exciting new initiative combining Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) with local tourism. Supported by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and Explore Houma, the BCCM STEM Adventure Trail is designed to offer families in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes a unique and educational summer experience.

“We understand that families have a limited time to create lasting memories before the school year begins, often with tight budgets. Our mission at BCCM is to preserve and promote our Cajun heritage while fostering curiosity. The STEM Adventure Trail is the perfect way to achieve this,” says Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, Executive Director of BCCM.

Starting June 7, 2024, families can pick up kits containing STEM supplies and activity guides at the following locations:

LA Cajun Bayou: 4484 LA-1, Raceland

Explore Houma: 114 Tourist Dr., Gray

BCCM: 211 Rue Betancourt, Thibodaux

Participants who complete the Adventure Loop will receive T-shirts and free admission to BCCM. Additional information on earning prizes, downloading the adventure guide, and exploring the Adventure Loops is available at BCCM’s website. Discover a summer of fun and learning right in your own community with the BCCM STEM Adventure Trail. Explore Thibodaux to Cocodrie and all points in between, creating cherished memories and nurturing a love for STEM along the way.

About the Bayou Country Children’s Museum – The Bayou Country Children’s museum plays a vital role in helping our region’s children, families, and organizations embrace the love of learning and the power of play while celebrating our unique Cajun culture. Located in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this hands-on museum provides the type of recreational learning experience desired by parents and educators that has a lasting impact on child development. For children, play is a critical way to find out about new things. The ability to play is instrumental in scientific exploration, discovery, and creativity. The museum offers school break and summer camps, field trips, tot day camps and hosts birthday parties throughout the year. For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, please visit www.bccm.info.