BCCM partners with the Blue Boot Foundation to increase water safety awareness for local children

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is delighted to share that they have joined in partnership with the Blue Boot Foundation to promote child education and water safety awareness within our community.

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum will be using donated funds from the Blue Boot Foundation to enhance the technology within their binoculars of the Duck Blind Exhibit, which will show 2D imaging of duck migrations within south Louisiana and more. The updated technology will help engage kids in their education of local species, ecosystems, and the rich cultural heritage of our area.

Through this collaboration, the local children’s museum will also integrate Blue Boot’s comprehensive water safety curriculum into their educational programs. This will enable the Bayou Country Children’s Museum to help instill vital knowledge within kids to keep them safe around water.

Lastly, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum with the Blue Boot Foundation will offer two special life jacket distribution dates, where kids can come to the museum to get properly fitted for a life jacket to wear in the water. Ensuring that little ones have essential gear they need to stay safe in the water can save lives this summer. The first life jacket distribution date will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with the Blue Boot Foundation. Our job is to spark educational curiosity within the kids of our community, and their donation will help us do that,” said BCCM Director Rebekah Richoux-Quinn. “Blue Boot Foundation was born out of tragedy, but they have turned it into a way to help protect the safety of other children in the area. They are making strides in water safety education and we couldn’t be happier to be working with them now.”

About the Blue Boot Foundation: The Blue Boot Foundation was created in remembrance of Riley John Bourgeois. Riley was almost two years old when he drowned in a neighbors pool. The Foundation is geared towards driving awareness to the dangers of childhood drowning. Unfortunately, unintentional drowning is the number 1 cause of death from injury in children ages 1-4. Three children die everyday from drowning but there are steps that can be taken to help prevent such a tragedy. All the proceeds from the annual Blue Boot Rodeo go towards educating kids and parent on drowning prevention as well as scholarships to our high school seniors in the local area. You can learn more about the Blue Boot Foundation at bluebootfoundation.com.