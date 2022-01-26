BCF 2022 Annual Nonprofit Grants Program Now Open

Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) Ais now accepting Letters of Intent from local nonprofit organizations through Tuesday, March 8 in the first phase of its 2022 Annual Competitive Grants Program.

The Grant Program funding goes to programs that address crucial community needs in the following categories: human services, education/workforce development, and/or coastal preservation in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and/or Grand Isle. Programs must serve one or a combination of the specific communities to be considered and the grants will not be awarded to support programs serving other communities.

The average grant amount is estimated to be $10,000, but actual individual grants may be higher or lower than this estimated average. The grant funding period is July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and the number of grants awarded along with the grant amounts will be determined by a BCF Grants Review Committee based on merit and total grant monies available by award date. Mid-year and end-of-year grant reports will be required of all grantees.

The grants are designed to fund the implementation of new, expanded, or continuing programs addressing local community needs identified above. They are not intended to fund general operating expenses or staff salaries, re-granting programs, endowments, scholarships, scientific/medical research, or private organizations.

Those eligible for the grant program must meet certain requirements. Applicants must be Federally approved tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in good standing serving residents of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and/or Grand Isle are eligible to apply. “Good standing” means that the IRS currently acknowledges the organization as tax-exempt and state registration is current.

Grant requests and subsequent applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Does the program and/or organization meet eligibility requirements and is it aligned with BCF’s grants program description?

Does the program address a clearly articulated need? Are realistic goals identified? Is the program proposed for the grant well thought-out and strategic?

Does the program and/or organization have a track record of success?

Is the grant request clear and realistic, and is it directly linked to program objectives?

Would a grant from BCF make a significant positive impact on the need to be addressed?

Are there other appropriate and/or significant resources for program funding?

Particular consideration will be given to organizations that:

Partner/collaborate on the grant request or program execution with other organizations having similar missions in our region;

Serve a significant population in high need or address a high need in the community;

Rely primarily on local gifts and grants for funding;

Exhibit strong leadership at the staff and Board level;

Demonstrate good fiscal management; and/or

Participate in BCF/GNOF workshops, events, and other nonprofit development opportunities.

All grant requests must be submitted on BCF’s online grant portal Questions? Contact Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand at (985) 790-1150 or ArmandJ@BayouCF.org.