BCF activates Bayou Recovery Fund

As Tropical Storm Francine approaches, Bayou Community Foundation is ready to respond.

The organization has activated their Bayou Recovery Fund to provide grants to local nonprofits providing critical relief and recovery services for Terrebonne, Lafourche and Grand Isle residents most impacted by the storm, and to expand important housing recovery efforts in the aftermath.

BCF acknowledges that hundreds of families are still living in homes severely damaged by Hurricane Ida three years ago or in unsafe, temporary campers. Francine will make their housing needs even more dire.

Your tax deductible donation will fund grants to local nonprofits providing critical relief, recovery and rebuilding services to local residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine’s landfall in our region. Your gifts will also fund BCF’s housing recovery programs to provide home repairs to under-resourced residents impacted by the storm so they can have safe shelter, many of whom are still living in homes severely damaged by Hurricane Ida. BCF’s housing recovery programs have already assisted over 500 households since 2022 in southern Terrebonne and Lafourche, and on Grand Isle, and we know the need will increase with Hurricane Francine’s impact on our region.