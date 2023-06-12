BCF celebrates 18 months of bringing residents back home

Over the past 18 months, the Bayou Community Foundation has worked with gracious volunteers and generous donors to bring residents back home through the Bayou Community Foundation’s Hurricane Ida housing recovery programs.

“I will personally treasure every home dedication that we celebrated and every homeowner whom we had the opportunity to assist for many years to come,” said BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “This project has truly proven the tremendous power of philanthropy and volunteers to make real change happen for real people who need it the most, particularly in disaster recovery. We are immensely grateful to all of the tireless volunteers who provided their hearts, hands and hammers to repair and serve over 350 homes in the area and build 27 new storm-tough homes for families who lost everything on August 29, 2021.”

While the first two re-building seasons have come to a close, hundreds of more resource-limited families in our area still need roofs, walls or total new homes nearly two years after Ida destroyed so much. BCF is excited to announce that MDS Storm Aid volunteers are coming to Larose this October to build and repair homes for the Rebuild South Lafourche and Rebuild Grand Isle programs. Storm Aid’s great skill and craftsmanship for new builds, combined with the expertise of the other MDS, NOMADS and CARE volunteers for repairs will allow BCF to help even more families in need through May 2024.

BCF is pleased to report the following progress and future plans:

The Mennonite Disaster Service Storm Aid and Good Servants volunteers working with BCF in Dulac have repaired or served over 300 households and built 24 new homes along Grand Caillou and Little Caillou.

BCF’s Rebuild Grand Isle program has repaired 31 homes since October 2022 and completed construction of 3 new homes for island residents. BCF expects to build up to five and repair 20 or more homes beginning this fall.

In South Lafourche, 33 homes have been repaired through BCF’s partnership with CARE volunteers based in Galliano. Starting in Fall 2023, Mennonite Disaster Service Storm Aid volunteers will arrive to work with BCF on new construction, expanding Rebuild South Lafourche to repair and rebuild more homes in this hard-hit community.

To support the efforts of BCF, make a tax-deductible gift to BCF online.