BCF celebrates two homecomings in one week

The Bayou Community Foundation celebrated the dedication of the first home completed in Grand Isle, LA. and the fifteenth home built in Dulac, LA for Hurricane Ida survivors as part of our Housing Recovery Programs.

On April 4, the first of three new homes built were dedicated as part of the Rebuild Grand Isle Housing Recovery Project. Jane Cheramie and her puppy, Annie, were given the keys to their new home built on the site of the one destroyed by Hurricane Ida.

On April 5, the Bayou Community Foundation welcomed William and Earline Duplantis home. Their home is the fifteenth new home built in Dulac, LA as part of the Bayou Community Foundation’s Hurricane Ida Housing Recovery Program there. William and Earline were given the keys to their new home by a representative of the Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) Storm Aid. These volunteers from Pennsylvania have lived and worked in Dulac, LA since January 2022, repairing and rebuilding homes.

Through the support of donors to the Bayou Recovery Fund, BCF purchases all of the building materials used by volunteers to build these homes. To assist the Bayou Community Foundation in their rebuilding efforts, tax-deductible gifts can be made here. Donations will fund grants from BCFto local nonprofits that are providing critical relief, recovery and rebuilding services to needy residents in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.