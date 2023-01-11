BCF opens 2023 Annual Nonprofit Grants Program

The Bayou Community Foundation announced that the 2023 Annual Nonprofit Grants Program is now open. Bayou Community Foundation is accepting Initial Grant Requests from nonprofit organizations through Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in the first phase of the 2023 Annual Competitive Grants Program. All grant requests must be submitted on BCF’s online grant portal.

Since 2013, Bayou Community Foundation has awarded 242 grants to nonprofits totaling over $1.9 million through its Annual Grants Program.

Following this initial request phase, selected organizations will be invited to participate in the more extensive grant application process later this spring. Grants are expected to be awarded in July. Read more about the grants program here before applying.