BCF opens 2023 Annual Nonprofit Grants Program

The Bayou Community Foundation announced that the 2023 Annual Nonprofit Grants Program is now open. Bayou Community Foundation is accepting Initial Grant Requests from nonprofit organizations through Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in the first phase of the 2023 Annual Competitive Grants Program. All grant requests must be submitted on BCF’s online grant portal.
Since 2013, Bayou Community Foundation has awarded 242 grants to nonprofits totaling over $1.9 million through its Annual Grants Program.
Following this initial request phase, selected organizations will be invited to participate in the more extensive grant application process later this spring. Grants are expected to be awarded in July. Read more about the grants program here before applying.
Eligible Applicants Include:
Federally approved tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and government agencies in good standing serving residents of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and/or Grand Isle are eligible to apply.
Grants Program Description:
Grants will be awarded for programs that address critical community needs in the categories of human services, education/workforce development, and/or coastal concerns in Lafourche, Terrebonne, and/or Grand Isle.
Hurricane Ida Recovery:
The Annual Grants Program is not focused on hurricane relief and recovery services like the ongoing Bayou Recovery Fund grants program. Nonprofits are not required to demonstrate any recovery work or needs for the Annual Grants Program. BCF may, however, include grants addressing Hurricane Ida recovery needs in the Annual Program. If your nonprofit program addresses a need exacerbated by Hurricane Ida or is serving a critical role in our community’s recovery, please include that information in your grant request.