BCF Presents $500,000 Grant to Catholic Charities for Recovery Assistance Program

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) has awarded a $500,000 grant to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to fund its Hurricane Ida recovery assistance program in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle. The Catholic Charities program is expected to directly aid up to 1,900 families of all faiths in our area.

This long-term recovery grant is one of the largest grants announced by BCF to date from the Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief, which has funded over $3.7 million in nonprofit grants for relief and recovery services since the storm’s landfall in Lafourche Parish on August 29.

Contributions to the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief will continue to fund critical recovery and rebuilding efforts

in the months ahead.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Bayou Community Foundation, their board and their incredible donors who are helping Catholic Charities provide financial assistance for rent, utilities, mattresses and supplies to help families get back on their feet post Hurricane Ida,” said Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, Interim Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

“Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is proud to have BCF as a partner in our long-term hurricane recovery efforts. As we continue to respond to the needs of our community through direct financial assistance and case management, having BCF as a partner to ensure we have the resources needed has been a crucial element to our efforts. We simply cannot do it alone.”