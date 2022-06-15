Beat the Heat

Press Release from the Louisiana Department of Health
As temperatures soar this summer, remember the dangers from excessive heat. Even a short amount of time exposed to extreme heat and sun can lead to heat-related illness, with the very young and the elderly most vulnerable, and can result in a trip to the ER or even cause death if not properly treated.
Experts recommend keeping outdoor activities at a minimum during these times. It’s also critically important to make sure children and pets are kept cool during this time of year – do not leave kids or pets in a car for any length of time.
Other steps for staying safe in the heat include:
Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting and fainting. If you suspect you have heat exhaustion. Move to a cooler location, lie down and loosen your clothing, sip water, and apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible. If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.
Signs of heat stroke include high body temperature (above 103°F); hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid and strong pulse and possible unconsciousness. If you suspect you or someone else has heat stroke, call 911 immediately. This is a medical emergency. Move the person to a cooler environment and use cool cloths or a bath to reduce the person’s body temperature. Do not give fluids.
Tune in to your local news for extreme heat alerts. Go to https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html to learn more