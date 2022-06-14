Beat the heat at these local splash pads!

Men’s Health Week: How will you prioritize your health?June 14, 2022
We’re just one week away from the first day of Summer and if you’re looking for a way to beat the heat we’ve got you covered! Farmers Almanac predicts the upcoming season to be hotter than average, anticipating Saturday, July 23, to be the hottest day of the year. Many local splash pads and pools have opened, welcoming families to come out and enjoy cool water and shaded seats on a hot summer day.
We’ve created a list of local splash pads to visit to keep cool in the scorching temperatures:
- Melvin Johnson Jr. Splash Pad- Terrebonne Parish Recreation welcomes families and friends to visit the Melvin Johnson, Jr. Splash Pad at the Airbase Park. The park is open daily (except for Tuesday’s) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No food or ice chests are allowed in the splash pad to help control the ants. User rules are posted in the park to ensure everyone’s enjoyment.
- Bayou Country Sports Park Splash Pad- The Bayou Country Sports Park invites guests to its splash pad, as well as the ponds and beach. Stop by the park located at 4374 LA-311 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday (closed on Thursday for maintenance and upkeep). Rules for the splash pad can be found here.
- Thibodaux Municipal Pool and Splash Pad- The Thibodaux Municipal Splash Pad and Pool are open for the summer season. Both activities provided an opportunity for families to enjoy water activities while escaping the heat. The splash pad is open from Monday- Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the pool is open Monday – Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., both are located at 747 Goode Street.