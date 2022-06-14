Become a coach with Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run Bayou Region Council is seeking coaches for the fall 2022 program. The organization is searching for leaders to lead teams of girls in Terrebonne, and Lafourche Parish. Coaches will work with their own team of coaches to facilitate the GOTR curriculum to program participants.

Registration is open to those interested in providing a safe and fun environment, while building connectedness and strengthening confidence, and engagement in physical activity in their community or at a local school. “Coaches are a part of our program. Each season, volunteer coaches inspire and guide a team through our tried-and-true curriculum. Not a runner? No problem, all you need is a desire to support and encourage girls. If you’re ready to directly make an impact, then this role is for you,” reads a statement from Girls on the Run.

GOTR will provide coaches with the tools and support necessary to lead interactive and easy-to-follow lessons with their co-coaches. As a coach, you’ll have the opportunity to help girls grow their confidence, stand up for themselves, give back to their communities, and help transform and strengthen the next generation of girls, while experiencing the positive impacts yourself. You will be responsible for preparing, organizing, and supervising weekly lessons, collaborating with other coaches for successful lesson delivery, and facilitating communication with parents or guardians of program participants.

In order to qualify to become a coach, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must be CPR certified

Must consent to and complete a background check

Attend Girls on the Run meetings

Attend all (two) practices a week for a weekly time commitment of approximately 4 hours

Have fun!

Girls on the Run’s mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. The organization hosts a series of events annually, including camps, and programs for girls in grades 3-8. Those interested can apply here.