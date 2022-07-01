Become a coach with Terrebonne Parish Recreation!

If you’re looking for a way to become involved in your community while helping the youth enhance their athletic skills, Terrebonne Parish Recreation has an opportunity for you! Terrebonne Parish Recreation is seeking coaches for its 2022 fall tackle football team, cheerleading squad, and volleyball team.

Registration for the tackle football, and cheer team will begin on Monday, July 11. The first meeting for coaches will be held on Tuesday, August 2, registration will close on Friday, August 12. Practices will begin on Monday, August 29, with the fall season starting Saturday, September 17, through Sunday, November 13.

Coaching registration for the 2022 Volleyball will open on Monday, July 11, with the first meeting being held on Thursday, August 4. Registration for the season will close on Friday, August 12, with practice beginning on Wednesday, August 31. The 2022 volleyball season will be held September 17, through November 12.

Terrebonne Parish Recreation will release a link for applicants to register online in the coming days. For more information, contact the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Center at 985-873-6584 or visit tprec.org