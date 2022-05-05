Become a Super Sitter with Terrebonne General Health System

Terrebonne General Health System announces the Super Sitter Club, for youth ages 11-15. The program will prepare students to be better babysitters when caring for infants and children. It will teach them how to stay safe, what to do in an emergency, how to choose age-appropriate activities, and how to recognize and handle a variety of different behaviors. Students will also learn the basics of starting a babysitting business and skills in managing that business.

Certifications include an American Red Cross Babysitter Certification, and an American Red Cross Pediatric CPR/First Aid (2-year certification).

Limited to 20 kids per class, registration is $150 and includes same day certifications, parent meet & greet with a pediatrician, lunch & snacks, TG Health System Super Sitters Club Kit, emergency contact templates, emergency reference guide, activity books, course material, blank resume, & PDF versions of all forms.

Event dates are as follows:

Register online here or call (985) 850-6204 or sign up.