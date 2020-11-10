Beginner Handgun Course set for Nov. 21 at LPSO Shooting Range

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will offer a Beginner Handgun Course on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. This class is designed for first-time firearms owners and persons looking to learn basic fundamentals about firearm ownership. Class will begin at 8 a.m. and last until around noon. The actual ending time will vary due to class size.

This course will include the following:

Firearms handling and shooting safety

Firearms parts and their operation

Ammunition and its function

Shooting fundamentals and an opportunity to develop them on the range

How to select, clean, and store a firearm

Review of various activities available to help participants develop their shooting skills

One hour of live range fire with certified Range Safety instructor

Participants will need to bring a handgun in good working condition, 50 rounds of ammunition for that handgun, eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are sufficient), and ear protection (muffs or plugs). All individuals must wear a mask or face covering while in the classroom or the range office. Masks or face coverings are not required on the pistol ranges for those adhering to proper physical distancing.

The cost for the course is $50, and a special rate of $25 is offered for seniors (ages 60+). Go to LPSO.net/classes to register for this course online. For more information, please contact Captain Lafate Day at (985) 449-4485 or by email at lafate-day@lpso.net.