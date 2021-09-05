Behavioral health resources available to Louisiana residents following Ida’s devastation

Not only are we still dealing with a global pandemic, but now South Louisiana is in disaster recovery mode after Hurricane Ida devastated areas. The Louisiana Department of Health has released some behavioral health resources. Although Ida has left, fear, anxiety, depression, and stress may remain. The Office of Behavioral Health is providing these behavioral health resources to help see you through a crisis.

Office of Behavioral Health: Keep Calm Line

• 1-866-310-7977 (24/7)

Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line

• 1-833-333-1132 (24/7)

• For healthcare professionals and individuals in recovery

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

• 1-800-273-8255 (vets press 1)

• En Espanol: 1-888-628-9554

• Deaf/HoH: TTY 1-800-799-4889

• www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx

Crisis Text Line

• Text REACHOUT to 741741 (24/7)

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline

• Call 1-800-985-5990

• Text TALKWITHUS to 66746

Louisiana 211

• Call 2-1-1

• https://www.louisiana211.org

• Free, 24/7 referral and information line that connects people to a wide range of health and human services

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

• https://afsp.org/chapter/louisiana

Local Human Services Districts/Authorities

• https://idh.la.gov/index.cfm/directory/category/321

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisiana

• https://namilouisiana.org