Beloved Lockport museum, preserving community heritage and culture, officially reopens doors to visitors

The Bayou Lafourche Folklife & Heritage Museum is excited to bring culture, education, and connection back to the Lafourche Parish community, after they were forced to pause 30 years of operations due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida.

Located in the heart of Lockport, Louisiana, the Bayou Lafourche Folklife & Heritage Museum is a non-profit organization which exists to preserve, promote, and interpret the human history, cultural heritage, natural history, arts, and folkways of the Bayou Lafourche region.

“In 1992, a group of six dedicated local citizens began inviting others to join them in their determination to establish a museum dedicated to preserving the history and cultural heritage of the Bayou Lafourche area,” reads a statement from the museum’s website. “From 1994 to June 1999 the museum plan slowly took shape with the help of countless volunteer hours and other support from the community, with the first permanent exhibit was substantially complete in 2001. Today, the museum continues to tell the colorful story of the people of Bayou Lafourche.”

Photos provided by Bayou Lafourche Folklife & Heritage Museum.

Following the devastating effects of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Lafourche Folklife & Heritage Museum closed its doors– but on July 13, 2024, officially reopened to visitors.

The museum’s all-volunteer staff has established a new, interactive, three-dimensional exhibit entitled Bayou Excursion: 1910 to interpret life along Bayou Lafourche—the “Longest Main Street in the World,” which is now open for everyone to enjoy. Other permanent, and temporary, exhibits at the museum include:

Bayou Sounds and Sites: Musicians and Dance Halls Visit our current temporary exhibit to view photographs, vinyl records, a jukebox, and more from the past throughout Bayou Lafourche communities.

Mardi Gras Room Let the good times roll in the Mardi Gras Room, which features costumes, photographs, and items from local Mardi Gras krewes.

Valentine Paper Room The Valentine Paper Room features photographs and products produced by Valentine Paper Co.

Cajun Lifestyle Also featured on the second floor are tools, machines, and household items used by those living in the Bayou region during the 19th/20 centuries. This includes typewriters, telephones, cribs, and more.

Local Art Displayed in the second floor hallway are various paintings of all sizes from local artists.

Wooden Decoys On the first floor, visitors can view a collection of wooden decoys hand-carved locally by local artists.

TEMPORARY EXHIBIT – In Memory of Holy Savior School ​ Visit the current temporary exhibit to encounter artifacts, see photos, and learn the story of Holy Savior School, a Catholic school that first opened its doors to Lockport and surrounding communities in 1879 and provided Catholic education to thousands on Bayou Lafourche for 143 years until its doors were shut in 2022. The exhibit also features the Sisters of the Immaculate Conception who established and staffed the school, as well as the pastors who led Holy Savior Church throughout the years. Holy Savior School lives on through the memories of those who walked its halls, through those whose lives it shaped, and through its continued mission at Holy Savior Church. Learn more about this cornerstone of our community by visiting during our hours of operation or by contacting us to schedule an appointment.

The Bayou Lafourche Folklife & Heritage Museum is currently open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM, and all other days by appointment. The museum is located at 110 Main Street in Lockport. For more information, please visit their Facebook or website.

Photos provided by Bayou Lafourche Folklife & Heritage Museum.