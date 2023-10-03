Beloved nutria and mascot of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, Beignet Foret, has passed at the age of seven

Beignet Foret, the beloved nutria and mascot of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, has recently passed at the age of seven.

“Never did I expect to get so emotionally attached to a nutria,” said Jonathan Foret, Director of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center and Beignet’s primary caretaker. “However, after taking care of him for over even years, there is definitely a void in my life since he has gone.”