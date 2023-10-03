Beloved nutria and mascot of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, Beignet Foret, has passed at the age of seven

Community members are invited to the Rotary Centennial Plaza Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Celebration this OctoberOctober 3, 2023
Beignet Foret, the beloved nutria and mascot of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, has recently passed at the age of seven.
“Never did I expect to get so emotionally attached to a nutria,” said Jonathan Foret, Director of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center and Beignet’s primary caretaker. “However, after taking care of him for over even years, there is definitely a void in my life since he has gone.”
Official Obituary, originally posted via Rougarou Fest’s Facebook page: “Beignet Bouillie Foret (7), a native of Chauvin and longtime resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed visiting students at local schools, getting belly rubs, and eating carrots.
“Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10AM until 3PM at the Rougarou Fest, with a celebration of life at 3PM at the Atchafalaya Narrative Stage. Beignet is survived by none of his family since there is a bounty program on nutria because they are an invasive species that contribute to coastal land loss in Louisiana.
“He was preceded in death by his parents Clotilde and Robespierre; his sisters, Aurelie (Lee Lee), Babette, Cecile (Chick), Helene (Nee Nee), Therese, and Yvonne; his brothers, Claude, Eloi (T-boy), Gustave (Gros V), Jacques, Louis (Tak Tak), and Pierre Junior (PJ); his 269 nieces and nephews; and his 11,632 great nieces and nephews.
“Beignet was a loving nutria that dedicated his life to educating students about invasive species. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rougarou Fest is honored to serve the family of Beignet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.”