Benjamin Gibson

Benjamin Jude Gibson, age 33, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. Ben was a proud member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Tuesday September 7, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM in the Dauphine Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Kayla, and daughters, Alaiya and Brynne Gibson. His parents Bernard and Nannie Thibodeaux, and his mother-in-law, Kathy Dupre; brothers, Loring Thibodeaux and wife, Natalie, Bernard “Bernie” Thibodeaux and wife Sidra, Shaun Dougherty, and Leif Gibson; sisters; Jenohn “Joni” and husband Mark Bonvillain, Larke “Rainey” Owens, Jeri Gibson and Danielle Wesley; nephews, Caleb, Jastin and Lakin Thibodeaux, Hunter and Ian Owens, and nieces, Kyla and Kaylee Thibodeaux and Tegan Thibodeaux and numerous family and friends.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his birth mother, Judy Gibson, nephew, Jaydin Thibodeaux and brother-in-law Eric Owens.

Ben was a dad over anything, and a great one at that. His girls were his world. He was a welder and family Cornhole champion. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, talking smack, playing Pedro, basketball and being undefeated at Cornhole. Ben will be greatly missed by the ones who knew and loved him. His humor, sarcasm, and ability to ruin any serious situation with Facebook meme’s will forever bring back memories and laughter. May he forever haunt Tayler Dupre.

Paul Bearers serving in his honor, Kerry N., Kerry B., Joey, Bernie, Loring, Caleb, Howard, and Derek.