Bergeron, Guidry in runoff for Terrebonne Parish President

In the race for Terrebonne Parish President, Jason Bergeron and Darrin Guidry will be in a runoff.

Bergeron received 33% (7,068 votes). Darrin Guidry received 25% (5291 votes).

The remaining candidates received the following:

Michael Paul Larussa 23% (4,925 votes)

Aronda Smith 9% (1,939 votes)

Christa Duplantis-Prather 6% (1,301 votes)

Connie Bourg 2% (453 votes)

Roy Chauvin 1% (220 votes)

Voter turnout for this election was 34.3%