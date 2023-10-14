Bergeron, Guidry in runoff for Terrebonne Parish President

Craig Webre elected Lafourche Parish SheriffOctober 14, 2023
In the race for Terrebonne Parish President, Jason Bergeron and Darrin Guidry will be in a runoff.
Bergeron received 33% (7,068 votes). Darrin Guidry received 25% (5291 votes).
The remaining candidates received the following:
Michael Paul Larussa 23% (4,925 votes)
Aronda Smith 9% (1,939 votes)
Christa Duplantis-Prather 6% (1,301 votes)
Connie Bourg 2% (453 votes)
Roy Chauvin 1% (220 votes)
Voter turnout for this election was 34.3%