BESE leadership statement regarding state lawsuit in response to new Title IX rules

On April 29, 2024, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho filed a joint lawsuit against the federal government in response to the Biden administration’s recently released changes to Title IX, which redefine the interpretation of sex-based discrimination to include gender identity and other categories.

Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) President Ronnie Morris, Vice President Lance Harris, and Secretary-Treasurer Stacey Melerine issued the following statement regarding the new Title IX changes and the filing of the lawsuit:

“The officers of BESE fully support the state’s decision to sue the Biden administration in response to its radical changes to Title IX. Since its inception, Title IX has ensured protections for generations of girls and women in educational environments, resulting in greater equity and opportunity regardless of biological sex. Stretching the interpretation of gender discrimination beyond that which is grounded in clear biological fact undermines the original intent of Title IX, is inconsistent with its historical application, and endangers equal opportunity for females. The leadership of BESE stands with the Governor, Attorney General, and State Superintendent in this action.”