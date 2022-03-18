Bethancourt, Dagate honored in State of the Judiciary address

Chief Justice John L. Weimer of Thibodaux delivered the State of the Judiciary address to the Louisiana Legislature on Tuesday. The first State of the Judiciary address by a Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice to the Legislature was in 1997, and this will be Chief Justice Weimer’s first State of the Judiciary address since becoming Chief Justice in 2021.

During his address, Justice Weimer was joined by Judges Randy Bethancourt and Jason Dagate. The two Houma judges were honored for their work with “Judges in the Classroom and Students in the Courtroom.”

According to Justice Weimer, the program exists “to help educate our children about how all citizens are equal before the law, the consequences of inappropriate behavior, making good choices, and personal responsibility, while also teaching civics. Despite the pandemic waxing and waning last year and a major hurricane disrupting school schedules, judges positively impacted almost 10,000 students in classrooms and courtrooms throughout our state.”

Justice Weimer recognized the dedication of our local judges in his address, remarking ““District Judge Randy Bethancourt of Houma has taught over 20,000 students about our court system. He had a group of students scheduled to meet him prior to Hurricane Ida and kept the appointment in a severely damaged courthouse.”

Read all of Justice Weimer’s address here: 2022 State of the Judiciary Address