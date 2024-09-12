Between Terrebonne and Lafourche, 61K residents are without power

Port Fourchon moves to the Recovery PhaseSeptember 12, 2024
This morning, a reported 61,000 residents are without power between Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes following Hurricane Francine. Throughout southeast Louisiana Entergy reports almost 390,000 residents are without power.
Here’s a breakdown out outages by parish:
- Terrebonne Parish 25K
- Lafourche Parish 36K
In addition to power outages, Francine, a Cat. 2 storm, has caused extensive flooding and wind damage.
