Between Terrebonne and Lafourche, 61K residents are without power

September 12, 2024
This morning, a reported 61,000 residents are without power between Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes following Hurricane Francine. Throughout southeast Louisiana Entergy reports almost 390,000 residents are without power.

Here’s a breakdown out outages by parish:


  • Terrebonne Parish 25K
  • Lafourche Parish 36K

In addition to power outages, Francine, a Cat. 2 storm, has caused extensive flooding and wind damage.

Get the latest outage updates here.

STAFF
