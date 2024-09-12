Between Terrebonne and Lafourche, 61K residents are without power

This morning, a reported 61,000 residents are without power between Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes following Hurricane Francine. Throughout southeast Louisiana Entergy reports almost 390,000 residents are without power.

Here’s a breakdown out outages by parish:

Terrebonne Parish 25K

Lafourche Parish 36K

In addition to power outages, Francine, a Cat. 2 storm, has caused extensive flooding and wind damage.

Get the latest outage updates here.