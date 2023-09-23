Bicyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On September 23, 2023, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a fatality crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 308 near Lasseigne Road. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Melvin Mead Jr. of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mead was riding a bicycle and attempting to cross LA Hwy 308 from a parking lot near the southbound lane. At the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on LA Hwy 308. For reasons still under investigation, Mead failed to yield to the approaching Chevrolet, traveled into its path, and was struck.

Mead suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Mead and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

When cycling near a roadway, ensure that you are maintaining a safe distance from moving vehicles, obeying all traffic laws, and riding with the flow of traffic. Also, increase your visibility by wearing reflective or bright-colored clothing and install a proper tail/head lamp for low-light conditions. These precautions will help ensure your safety when sharing the road with motorized vehicles.

Troop C has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities in 2023.