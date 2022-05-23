Bicyclist Succumbs to Injuries Received in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On May 17, 2022, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a severe injury crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 660 at the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 21-year-old Colby Prestenback of Gray.

The preliminary investigation revealed Prestenback was riding a bicycle south on the northbound shoulder of LA Hwy 660 approaching the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard. At the same time, a 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Bayou Gardens Boulevard approaching the intersection with LA Hwy 660. For reasons still under investigation, Prestenback failed to stop for a red traffic signal, entered the intersection with Bayou Gardens Boulevard, and was struck by the Ford who had a green traffic signal.

Prestenback was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash, suffered severe injuries, and was transported to an out of area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Prestenback and submitted for analysis. The driver of the Ford was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected.

On May 22, 2022, Troop C was notified by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office that Prestenback had succumbed to his injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable, travel in the direction of traffic, and obey all traffic lights and signage. Additional precautions such as wearing a safety helmet and avoiding distractions can prevent crashes and avoid injuries.

Troop C has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2022.