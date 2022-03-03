Biden Announces Second Round of Free Covid Test-Kits Starting Next Week

The U.S government will be supplying additional free at-home Covid-19 tests to Americans beginning next week. During his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, President Biden announced that beginning next week, Americans can order a total of 4 coronavirus testing kits online and have them shipped to their homes within seven to twelve days after ordering.

The second round of free test kits comes just one month after the White House launched a government site in January, providing nearly 50 million households with covid-19 test kits.

In addition to the announcement, Biden assured Americans that the free test kits will be available to those who received an order in the January distribution. “We have made hundreds of millions of tests available for you to order for free,” said Biden. “Even if you already ordered a free test tonight, I am announcing that you can order more from covidtest.gov starting next week.”

Each kit includes 4 individual rapid antigen Covid-19 tests, beginning next week a limit of two orders per residential address can be placed. The Free At-Home Covid-19 test kits can be ordered and tracked on USPS.com. If a member of the same household attempts to order more tests in their name after the household has already reached the limit, their request will be denied.

Those without access to the internet can call 1-800-232-0233 to place their orders from 8 a.m. to midnight.