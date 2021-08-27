Biden approves Louisiana’s request for Federal Emergency Declaration for Hurricane Ida

President Joe Biden approved the federal emergency declaration request submitted in preparation for Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation asked Biden to quickly approve request.

The letter an be found below:

Dear Mr. President,

We write in support of the federal emergency declaration request submitted by Governor John Bel Edwards in preparation for Hurricane Ida. In anticipation of Hurricane Ida making landfall as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane, Governor Edwards has requested emergency protective measures (Category B) and Direct Federal Assistance under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. Unfortunately, due to the expected magnitude of Hurricane Ida, state and local governments are unable to fully respond without federal assistance.

“The National Weather Service anticipates Hurricane Ida will bring severe impacts to south Louisiana through storm surge, rainfall, and high winds. On August 26, 2021, Governor Edwards declared a statewide emergency and directed the execution of the State Emergency Operations Plan. Due to the ongoing recovery from hurricanes and storms over the last year and the COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Louisiana has determined this incident is of such severity that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to protect its people and communities.

“We urge you to consider this request in an expeditious manner to approve the emergency disaster declaration and coordinate federal assistance throughout this severe weather event. Thank you for your consideration of this request.

