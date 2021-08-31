Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Louisiana

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida beginning on Aug. 26, 2021 and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal affected by Hurricane Ida in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes. Assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, is authorized for 100% cost share for 30 days. All other assistance is at 75% federal cost share.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

John E. Long has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.