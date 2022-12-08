Biden-Harris Administration Invests $91,229,730 to Expand Market Opportunities for Rural Businesses and Entrepreneurs in the state of Louisiana through Rural Development Programs

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on December 6, 2022, that the Department is investing $981 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in 47 states, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Louisiana rural communities stand to benefit from this investment with $91,229,730 towards business growth and job security. State Director of Rural Development, Deidre Deculus Robert, stated, “Rural communities are an essential thread in our countries fabric and supporting them serves us all.” Secretary Vilsack shared, “Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is dedicated to helping people through job creation and expansion of entrepreneurial opportunities in the rural places they live. The partnerships we’re announcing today demonstrate USDA’s commitment to advocating for rural business owners and building brighter futures for everyone in rural America.”

The funding will help keep resources, jobs and wealth made by rural people right at home through affordable financing and technical assistance. It will help rural Americans start businesses and allow small business owners to grow. It will also open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing.

The following investments are examples of funding in Louisiana: