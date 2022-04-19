Biden Proposal to Change Charter School Funding Opposed by AG Landry & 15 Other AGs

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced in a press release he has joined Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and 14 other state attorneys general in opposing the Biden Administration’s new regulatory proposal regarding federal grants for public charter schools.

“The Charter School Program is intended to provide an alternative to low-performing schools in order to improve education, not merely to supplement offerings by traditional public schools,” explained Attorney General Landry. “I will not sit by idly while Joe Biden threatens to deprive Louisiana families of better educational opportunities for their children.”

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, Attorney General Landry and his colleagues argue two of the proposed changes to the Charter School Program would decrease the education opportunities for students in areas with underperforming schools. Under a proposed community impact analysis requirement, an applicant trying to open or expand a charter school must demonstrate demand through over-enrollment in local public schools, failing to consider evidence of demand for high-quality education due to poor performance rather than over-enrollment. Additionally, a proposed partnership priority unfairly penalizes charter schools that compete with local school districts and gives low-performing public schools a veto over funding for local charter schools.

“Charter schools are publicly funded, privately run schools which provide alternatives for families unhappy with the existing local public schools,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “Congress funded charter schools to encourage better education throughout the country. Enacting these proposed changes will defeat the very reason public charter schools are allowed.”

The attorneys’ general argue changing the preferences for funds will inevitably decrease the total funding awarded to charter schools that compete with underperforming public schools. According to the press release, the coalition does not see a good reason for the Biden Administration to discourage or give lower ranks to charter school grant applications that would fund charter schools to compete with local school districts and urges the Department of Education not to adopt the proposed changes.

A copy of the letter signed by the attorneys general of Louisiana, Oklahoma, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia may be found at agjefflandry.com/Article/13024 .