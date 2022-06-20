Big Dreamers Youth Foundation to host Summer Art Camp

Big Dreamer’s Youth Foundation is accepting registration for its free Summer Art Camp, which will take place in Thibodaux. The foundation is accepting registration for children ages 7-17, providing an exciting experience for young artists.

The Summer Art Camp is designed to give youth an opportunity to immerse themselves in many different art forms. Big Dreamer’s Youth Foundation will help artists develop their skills by creating an environment for free form learning. Instructors will teach students how to exercise their creativity through a variety of mediums such as painting, performance, creative writing, crafting and much more. “We assure you that the environment is safe, fun and most of all creative. Whether they are just starting out, or already a seasoned young artist, send your youth out to join us for an exciting and fun week,” reads a statement from Big Dreamer’s Youth Foundation.

The one week camp will be held at the Lillian M. Alexis Center, located at 1148 Tiger Dr, from Monday, July 11 – Friday, July 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parents can enroll their child by contacting Anitra Woods at 985-413-3252.