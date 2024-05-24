Bill that will decriminalize the possession and use of drug paraphernalia moves forward

By Jordyn Wilson. LSU Manship School News Service

BATON ROUGE–The Louisiana Senate on Tuesday approved an amended version of a House bill that would decriminalize the possession and use of drug paraphernalia, such as pipes and bongs, by making it a civil offense punishable by a fine but no jail time.

The Senate voted 24-14 to approve House Bill 165 after raising the proposed fines for repeat offenses. It sent the bill back to the House for concurrence with the changes.

“This is a common-sense bill,” said Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, who presented the bill in the Senate. “Currently, the possession of marijuana is less of a penalty than marijuana paraphernalia.”

The bill, written by Rep. Delisha Boyd, D-New Orleans, would reduce some of the fines and eliminate jail time for first and subsequent offenses for possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

Under existing law, a first offense is punishable by a fine of up to $300 and up to 15 days in jail, or both; a second offense is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for up to six months; a third offense is punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and imprisonment for up to two years.

Under the amended version of the new bill, the fines would be $100 for a first offense, $500 for a second and $2,500 for a third, with no jail time for any of them.

House Bill 165 is in line with legislative efforts nationwide to reduce punishments for marijuana-related offenses.

“I’m glad you brought this back up,” said Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek. “It baffled me that the fine for paraphernalia is more than the fine for the actual drug.”