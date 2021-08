Bishop Shelton Fabre released the following statement regarding Catholic Mass in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux this weekend:

Due to the approach of Hurricane Ida, the faithful in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass this weekend, August 28-29, 2021. In other words, all are excused from keeping holy the Lord’s day by attendance at Mass, so no one should put themselves in harm’s way to attend Mass this weekend.

Furthermore, in areas under mandatory evacuation, all weekend Masses are canceled. Outside of areas under mandatory evacuation, the Saturday Vigil Mass may take place according to the discretion of the pastor, but all Masses on Sunday are canceled.

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us!!