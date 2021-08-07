Bishop Fabre: Shooting an absolute shock and of concern

This evening Bishop Shelton Fabre shared a letter with the families of St. Francis de Sales after the tragic shooting near the school.

A portion of the letter, shared by the Diocese, is shown below:

Dear St. Francis de Sales School Family:

First, allow me to join my feelings with that of our entire community tonight in absolute shock and concern in regards to the shooting incident this afternoon. My prayers and that of our community are joined together tonight for the victim of this heinous crime.

As all our parents are aware, the school campus was placed on lockdown by the Houma Police Department for a period of time in the immediate aftermath of the shooting until the scene was cleared before the conclusion of school. No students were outside nor witnessed the incident, which occurred quite a distance from the school campus.

St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School and Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux officials are in communication with the Houma Police Department (HPD) and are actively assisting in the investigation.

Again, let us all hold in prayer all those affected by this event, trusting that God will grant to all comfort and reassurance.

Yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux