Bishop Mario Dorsonville dies of complications related to liver disease

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at 6:50 p.m., Most Reverend Mario E. Dorsonville passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner surrounded by those closest to him.

Bishop Dorsonville passed away due to ongoing health complications related to liver disease which was discovered late last year.

Diocesan leaders are committed to following canonical procedure and honoring Bishop Dorsonville’s wishes. The College of Consultors will meet on Monday, January 22, to discuss funeral arrangements as well as select a Diocesan Administrator, who will lead the diocese until Pope Francis appoints a new bishop.

The faithful can expect the funeral date to fall at the end of January and the ceremonies to be local.