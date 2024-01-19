Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux passes away

First Special Session of 2024 concludesJanuary 19, 2024
The following message was shared from the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux this evening:
My dear brothers and sisters in the Lord,
It is with great sadness and deep shock that I announce to you that our beloved Shepherd, Bishop Mario Dorsonville, passed away at 6:50 pm this evening after he gave in to complications arising from recent health problems.
My heart is broken as I make this news to you as this is not the kind of message any one of us would expect to receive. I am aware that you will have a lot of questions on your mind. I ask that you be patient with us as we begin to navigate through these uncertain moments. In the meantime, I ask that you keep him in your prayers.
Eternal rest be granted unto Bishop Dorsonville and may God’s perpetual light be upon him.
Amen.
Fr. Simon Peter Engurait
Vicar General
Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux