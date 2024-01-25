Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville Seminarian Scholarship Fund established to honor the legacy of our fifth bishop

Former LSU football player Kayshon Boutte arrested in Illegal Sports Gaming SchemeJanuary 25, 2024
The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana board of directors is humbled to announce the establishment of the Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville Seminarian Scholarship Fund, dedicated to honoring and perpetuating the legacy of the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville.
In commemoration of his commitment to fostering vocations, the Catholic Foundation has initiated this scholarship fund, aiming to support and encourage the education of seminarians. The ‘Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville Seminarian Scholarship’ will be awarded annually to a deserving seminarian within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, creating a perpetual legacy in honor of Bishop Dorsonville’s dedication to nurturing vocations.
In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that you consider honoring Bishop Dorsonville’s legacy by making a donation to the Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville Seminarian Scholarship Endowment.
To make a donation or learn more about the scholarship endowment, please visit: bit.ly/DorsonvilleEndowment