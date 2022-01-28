Blacklist Martial Arts and Fitness Provides Free Training for Local Law Enforcement Through Partnership

“Being a police officer is one of the most selfless, dangerous, and important jobs in our world today. Investing in our officers is an investment in our communities,” reads the mission statement of Adopt A Cop. Local Adopt A Cop partner, Blacklist Martial Arts and Fitness provides free training courses to local law officers through the program. The nationwide protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in 2020 inspired the academy to help rebuild the trust between law enforcement and the community they serve, by providing effective training.

The full-time training academy offers highly experienced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructors, including head instructor Derrick Breaux. With a second degree BJJ black belt, a trained Muay Thai instructor, and retired pro MMA fighter, Derrick has been teaching martial arts in the community for over twenty years. Breaux said the surge of a national backlash against officers in recent years is what prompted him to offer courses to local law enforcement. “A couple of years ago, the public was coming down hard on police officers, not necessarily in the Houma area, but nationwide,” said Breaux, “The way I look at it, you’ve got people that complain, and people that try to do something about it. The only way I know how to help people is to teach them martial arts, so this was my way of getting involved,” said Breaux.

The former MMA fighter explained that the purpose of the program is to provide additional training to front-line officers, by teaching them how to properly approach civilians, and reducing the need to solely rely on their weapons. “We don’t want law enforcement to always go for their weapons. Under trained police officers panic and the first thing they do is pull their gun out. We’re hoping that this course will provide skills of control, and they won’t get into situations where they always have to rely on their weapon,” Breaux added.

Adopt A Cop, a national non-profit organization, aims to address critical gaps in the department-funded training of police officers. Breaux said Adopt A Cop reached out for a partnership offering reimbursement to officers who attend the program, under the conditions the martial arts center offers a half-priced rate. “Law enforcement applies for this program, if they get accepted, they train, then follow up with Adopt A Cop to let them know, and they’ll receive a reimbursement for their membership. So they’ll get to train for free,” Breaux explained.

Breaux said since beginning the partnership with Adopt A Cop in 2021, he’s trained two front-line officers with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and will begin working with a Louisiana State Trooper this week. Phillip Crabtree and Coty Knoblock from TPSO are extremely grateful for the training they’ve received and note personal improvements. Crabtree said, “The Adopt A Cop program is nothing short of amazing! Sometimes you don’t realize how important training for something is until you need it. My physicality, techniques, and stress management are vastly improving. The training at my gym has led me to become an instructor for my agency in a ground control system, which is Jiu-Jitsu based. I’m grateful knowing because of Adopt A Cop, I will be helping teach officers to protect themselves, safely.”

Knoblock, explained that the training has provided him with the tools to remain calm in high-stress situations. “My Jiu-Jitsu journey has been filled with nothing but positives. It has raised my confidence, my calmness, my endurance, and my safety when dealing with noncompliant people. None of these things would have been possible without Blacklist and Adopt a Cop. They erased the monetary excuse of not training, while simultaneously holding me accountable to attend. I couldn’t be more grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to better myself, and increasing the likelihood that I will safely return home after work,” Knoblock shared.

Breaux said his goal is to not only help police, but to help members of the community as well. During the program, officers are taught basic grappling, and how to get someone to the ground without excessive force or using a weapon. “Everyone videos stuff with their cell-phones now, and a lot of what you see on police brutality videos are multiple cops not being able to handle one person. I don’t think they’re being malicious, I just think it’s just improper training. It’s all about learning how to use technique and leverage,” said Breaux.

Breaux encourages local law enforcement to take advantage of the training opportunity, not only for their safety and security but for the peace of mind of their loved ones. “The better trained you are, the more likely you are to go home to your wife and kids at the end of the day,” Breaux added. The fee for officer membership is $50 and will be reimbursed by Adopt A Cop, pending acceptance and completion of the course. Unlimited training is offered six days a week at Blacklist Arts Martial Arts and Fitness, located at 5756 West Main Street in Houma. For more information about the program, contact Blacklist Martial Arts and Fitness at 985-688-2607 or visit the Adopt A Cop website at https://adoptacopbjj.org.