Blaise Pellegrin named semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year

Congratulations to 2022 Terrebonne Parish School District Principal of the Year Blaise Pellegrin of Ellender Memorial High School, for being named a semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year!

Pellegrin began his teaching career almost thirty years ago at H.L. Bourgeois High School, and over the course of his life has taught at South Terrebonne High School, Terrebonne High School, and Ellender Memorial High School. Pellegrin’s timeline is unique, however– the local educator served as principal of Ellender from 2014-2018, then became principal of South Terrebonne from 2018-2022, and finally was moved back to Ellender by the board and entrusted to reopen the school as principal in July of 2022. In just this past year as returning principal at Ellender, Pellegrin was selected as the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Terrebonne Parish, and became a semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year.

“It is a huge honor to be selected as a semifinalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year. It is very humbling to be a part of such a fantastic group of educators,” said Pellegrin. “I am so proud to be able to represent all of Terrebonne Parish with this nomination–Both schools where I have served as principal were completely devastated by Hurricane Ida and it has been incredible to see the true resilience of our students and community across the parish. We are excited about the recognition it will bring to all of us.”

Pellegrin will be honored alongside other semifinalists for Louisiana Principal of the Year at the 17th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala in New Orleans on July 22, 2023. Congratulations to Blaise Pellegrin for all his hard work for the students of Terrebonne Parish!