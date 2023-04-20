Blakely Falgout of Lockport Middle named middle school Louisiana Student of the Year

The Louisiana Department of Education tonight named the three 2023 Students of the Year and honored all 24 regional finalists during a ceremony at the Louisiana State Museum. The overall winners – one student each from the elementary, middle, and high school grades – were selected based on academic achievement, leadership skills, career and technical achievements, character, and service to their schools and communities.

Elementary School (5th Grade)

Jack William McMullin is the elementary school Louisiana Student of the Year winner. The son of Jeremey and Meghan McMullin, he has been described as a people person and a natural communicator. Jack is a student at Joseph J. Davies Elementary in St. Bernard Parish where Tiffani Glapion serves as principal. Doris Voitier serves as the Superintendent of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools. Jack is president of Junior Beta Club, active in theater, and excels in academic games competitions.

Middle School (8th Grade)

Blakely Elizabeth Falgout is the middle school Louisiana Student of the Year winner. The daughter of Joshua and Christy Falgout, she has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout elementary and middle school. Blakely is a student at Lockport Middle in Lafourche Parish where Dr. Decina Rodriguez serves as principal. Jarod Martin serves as the Lafourche Parish School System Superintendent. Blakely is involved with student council, 4-H, cheerleading, National Beta Club, dance, and pageants.

High School (12th Grade)

Raj Letchuman is the high school Louisiana Student of the Year winner. The son of Santhi and Rama Letchuman, he earned a perfect score on the ACT. Raj is a senior at Caddo Parish Magnet High where R. J. Middleton serves as principal. Dr. Lamar Goree serves as the Superintendent of Caddo Parish Schools. Raj’s career goal is to become an astronaut and he earned an internship with NASA. Not only does he excel in the classroom, but Raj also serves his community through tutoring and volunteering.

“The goal of education is to prepare students to succeed at the highest levels possible,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “These young people are great examples of that mission. Congratulations to our Students of the Year and their families.”

The LDOE recognizes that many outstanding students are enrolled in schools throughout the state. To acknowledge these accomplishments, the Department, in conjunction with the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), annually honors one incredible fifth, eighth, and twelfth grade student based on their leadership, academic performance, achievements, citizenship, and service to the school and community.

In March, the LDOE named 24 students as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition. The honorees included one fifth, eighth, and twelfth grade student from each of the state’s eight BESE regions.