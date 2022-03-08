Bless Your Heart Foundation Hosts March Madness Tournament

2022 March Madness is here, and the Bless Your Heart Foundation invites you to participate in their NCAA March Madness Tournament. March Madness is a single-elimination NCAA tournament played each spring across the U.S., featuring 68 college basketball teams from the Division I level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Bless Your Heart is hosting a fundraiser where the winner will take home half of all the funds raised. The remaining funds will will go to Bless Your Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization that addresses the social, educational, and financial needs of the Bayou Region. Participants can purchase up to two brackets for $30.

To enter the Bless Your Heart NCAA March Madness Tournament, participants must complete the following steps:

Venmo $30.00 to @BlessYourHeartNonProfit

Include your email address in the payment info.

The Bless Your Heart Foundation will email your submission info via Yahoo sports.

For more information, please contact BYH at (985) 693-3308 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/blessyourheartnonprofit/photos/a.101214141959267/334514221962590/.