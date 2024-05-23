Bless Your Heart Nonprofit and Cheramie Farms open new Community Food Pantry and Refrigerator to help those in need

On May 20, 2024, members of the Bless Your Heart Nonprofit opened their new Community Food Pantry and Refrigerator on Cheramie Farms to those in the community who are in need, and those wish to help those who are hungry in the community.

Located at Cheramie Farms (14644 West Main Street) in Cut Off, residents are invited to drop off leftover or fresh-cooked food in the Community Refrigerator for those in need. Anyone experiencing food insecurity in Lafourche Parish is then welcome to collect the food for themselves or their families free of charge.

“My best friend and I opened our nonprofit Bless Your Heart in 2020, and since then have done lots of endeavors– but recently I saw someone post on Facebook about the Hope Fridge in Houma where people drop off their leftover food to help those in need, and it inspired me to do the same down the Bayou,” explained Hillary Danos with Bless Your Heart. “Within moments of me going to Facebook to look for a location where we could place our fridge, Bryce and Meagan Cheramie with Cheramie Farms reached out saying they would love to help assist with this project and put the refrigerator on their farm. Since then we have had tons of people donate leftover food and other refrigerated and frozen foods, and we are excited to continue this project and see how many families this refrigerator will bless.”

Please read the following details and rules regarding the Community Fridge below:

Drop off location is Cheramie Farms, located at 14644 West Main Street in Cut Off, LA.

Food must be labeled with name, what was cooked, allergens, and most importantly, date cooked.

Please take only what you need, and leave what you can!

A dry pantry will soon be set up for canned food and non-perishable items.

Farm and garden-grown items are accepted and welcomed.

After pickup or drop off, please exit where you entered without passing the white shed.

Questions and concerns regarding the Community Fridge should be directed to Hillary Danos (hillary.danos@gmail.com) with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Bryce and Meagan Cheramie for helping us make this dream come true,” said Danos. “Thank you for not only allowing us to use your space, but also for building the frame for the sign and donating the refrigerator. Thank you also to Macy Cheramie Rodrigue for designing the signs and ABC Signs for bringing it to life. We have such a generous community and I am so thankful for all of the support.”

For more information about the new Community Fridge, please visit Bless Your Heart Nonprofit or Cheramie Farms via Facebook.

Photos provided by Bless Your Heart Nonprofit via Facebook.