Bless Your Heart Nonprofit combats food insecurity with Community Food Pantry, moves to new location

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit’s Community Refrigerator and Food Pantry, which opened to the public in May of 2024, is still serving those in need in our community– just in a new location.

Originally located on Cheramie Farms, the Community Refrigerator and Food Pantry is now operating at the Cut Off Youth Center, located at 205 W 79th Street. With the mission to help stop hunger in our area, residents are invited to drop off leftover or fresh-cooked food in the Community Refrigerator and Food Pantry for those in need– and anyone experiencing food insecurity in Lafourche Parish is then welcome to collect the food for themselves or their families free of charge.

“I saw on Facebook several months ago that an organization had opened a food pantry in Houma, and I thought that we could really use something like that down the bayou as well,” explained Hillary Danos with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit. “We officially opened in May and it has been going really well since then. We are excited to see the way the community embraced it, and hope they will continue to do so in our new location.”

Photos provided by Bless Your Heart Nonprofit.

The Community Refrigerator and Food Pantry is 100% donation based, relying fully on the generosity of community members. Occasionally with donated funds, Bless Your Heart is able to contribute to restocking the fridge and pantry. While there is no specific day the pantry restocks, Bless Your Heart updates the community via their Facebook page when the pantry is full.

“The project has been a huge help to the community– we feel like there are a lot of people who rely on it. Yesterday we restocked it and within an hour it was almost empty,” said Danos. “We are hoping to one day expand to other areas in our community to help combat food insecurity in Lafourche Parish.”

If you wish to contribute to/use the Community Fridge and Food Pantry, please read the following details and rules:

Drop off location is Cut Off Youth Center, located at 205 W 79th Street.

Food must be labeled with name, what was cooked, allergens, and most importantly, date cooked.

Please take only what you need, and leave what you can!

A dry pantry will soon be set up for canned food and non-perishable items.

Farm and garden-grown items are accepted and welcomed.

After pickup or drop off, please exit where you entered without passing the white shed.

Questions and concerns regarding the Community Fridge and Food Pantry should be directed to Hillary Danos (hillary.danos@gmail.com) with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit.