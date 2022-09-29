Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is accepting donations for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful category 4 storm on Wednesday, September 28, leaving more than two million Floridians without power and dumping heavy rain across the state. In an effort to provide relief and essential items to those affected by the storm, Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is accepting essential items, and monetary donations to aid in the recovery effort.

Donations can be made using the following methods:

Venmo – @Byhnonprofit

Paypal – @blessyourheartnonprofit

Online- https://blessyourheartnonprofit.com

Co-founder Hillary Krum Danos said the organization is working with community leaders and law enforcement to get supplies to Florida as soon as possible. “We are partnering with Parish President Archie Chaisson, the Lafourche Parish Fire District #3, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to gather donations. We will be taking donations at our office here in Larose, and we’re going to send a convoy to Florida to deliver supplies,” said Danos. Funds raised will be used to purchase tarps and other essential supplies and will be sent in the convoy.

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is a Larose based nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich lives and hope by addressing educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. For more information, visit Bless Your Heart online.