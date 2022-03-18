Bless Your Heart selected as Winner of REV $4,000 Grant

REV/REV Business is proud to announce that Bless Your Heart has been selected as a winner of the company’s newly-launched REVolutionizing Communities grants program and will receive $4,000.

The awarding of these philanthropic dollars is the culmination of a recent employee engagement campaign where REV teammates from all departments were given a week to vote on a slate of local non-profits making a difference in their respective communities.

“We are so very thankful to REV for donating these funds to our organization,” said Jeray Jarreau, founder and director of Bless Your Heart. “REV’s continued support of our organization exemplifies their commitment to our community.”

“Matching our continued dedication to the bayou with our employees’ overwhelming pride of place, the awarding of these funds is just one more example of a team who is willing to give back and affect local change,” said Peter Louviere, CFO of REV/REV Business. “Even more fitting is that our employees selected Bless Your Heart – an organization who is doing so much for our still-recovering community.”

Voting by employees in each of the provider’s three current markets – Bayou Region (Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish and Grand Isle), River Region (St. James and St. John the Baptist Parishes) and the Capital Region (Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Livingston parishes) – concluded over the weekend.

Additionally, employees residing in the company’s Shreveport/Bossier market – where the company’s data center, VENYU, has a presence in addition to a Baton Rouge-based facility – also had the chance to vote on a selection of local non-profits.

The winner for REV’s River Region was Child Advocacy Services. Drawing a tie, Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area and Volunteer Ascension were REV’s Capital Region winners and The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana was the winner for VENYU’s Shreveport/Bossier market.

Bless Your Heart’s mission is to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational and financial needs in the Bayou Region. For more information about Bless Your Heart, visit: www. blessyourheartnonprofit.com.