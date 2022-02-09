Blood Drive in Memory of 21 Year Old Kennedi Foret Today

Gulf Coast Orthopedics is hosting a blood donation drive today, February 9, from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. in memory of 21 year old, Kennedi Foret. On December 19, 2021, one week before Christmas, Kennedi was in a horrific car accident which ultimately claimed her life.

In addition to emergency medical treatment, Kennedi required multiple transfusions. For most patients, transfusions are needed in an emergency. A stable and available blood supply is only possible through the continued support of volunteer blood donors.

All blood types are needed. For every donation made in Kennedi’s name, The Blood Center will issue a monetary payment to her family to help with medical expenses.

Visit the Bloodmobile at Gulf Coast Orthopedics located at 1001 School Street, Houma, to make a difference. The goal of today’s event is to accept 25 blood donations.